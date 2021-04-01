Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

ELEZY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Endesa in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Endesa in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74. Endesa has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.