Endor Protocol Price Up 53.9% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0829 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $121.77 million and $66.99 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 53.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.61 or 0.00394590 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001287 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006039 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00027316 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.65 or 0.00132283 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.18 or 0.05128369 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.