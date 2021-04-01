Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR opened at $47.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

In related news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,702.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.