Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,256,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 9.15% of Energizer worth $263,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.44. 708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,628. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $846.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,399.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,702.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.23.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

