Energo Price Down 91.8% Over Last 7 Days (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. Energo has a market cap of $339,578.05 and $5,156.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Energo has traded down 91.8% against the US dollar. One Energo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00051050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $379.18 or 0.00640037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00026428 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official message board is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading



