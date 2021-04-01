Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 8.3% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.15. 75,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,418,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UUUU. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $804.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total value of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,767 shares of company stock worth $184,591. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 195,427 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc operates as a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. Its projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Recommended Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.