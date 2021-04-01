Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Buys 2,740 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 3.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 37,735.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 85,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $141.37.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.79.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

