Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the quarter. Plug Power comprises 3.0% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $2,454,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 221.3% during the 4th quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 191,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 160.1% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 348,470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,817,000 after acquiring an additional 214,510 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plug Power alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLUG shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of PLUG stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $36.40. The company had a trading volume of 685,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,541,645. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 37.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $139.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. Equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 573,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $37,732,499.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,280 shares in the company, valued at $56,294,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas P. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,449.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,475,619 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.