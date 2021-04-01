Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital comprises about 5.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,330. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.23, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.39. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 115.25%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $2,694,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares in the company, valued at $6,555,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HASI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

