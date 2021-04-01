Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises 7.2% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENPH stock traded up $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.14. The company had a trading volume of 35,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,450 shares of company stock valued at $27,923,937 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

