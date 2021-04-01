Energycoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $195.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 1st. Energycoin has a market cap of $433,476.63 and approximately $195.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 127.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00020531 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018094 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00010495 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (CRYPTO:ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

Energycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

