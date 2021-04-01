Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Enerpac Tool Group reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 383.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE EPAC traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 253,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,214. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 438.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,650,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 66,882 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

