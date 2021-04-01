ENI (NYSE:E) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.00

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 14120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.06.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 54,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ENI by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

