Enigma Trading Up 5.1% This Week (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Enigma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.24 or 0.00393354 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006110 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,079.43 or 0.05215733 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.