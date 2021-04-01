Enjin Coin (ENJ) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Enjin Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.55 or 0.00004311 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.12 billion and $359.16 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00051603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00640380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00068669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00026138 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 coins. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.