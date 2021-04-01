Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.13% of Enova International worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Enova International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Enova International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Enova International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in Enova International by 272.5% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 86,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 63,197 shares during the period. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enova International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 19,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $500,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,179,553.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James A. Gray sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total value of $86,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 57,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,621,539 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ENVA opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.80. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.35. Enova International had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $263.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.32 million. Analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

