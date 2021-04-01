EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 272,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,194 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.33% of EnPro Industries worth $20,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 41.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 79.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.60. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.14 and a twelve month high of $95.17.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other EnPro Industries news, Director John Humphrey purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.