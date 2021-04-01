Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.78

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.78 and last traded at $117.64, with a volume of 10176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $746,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

