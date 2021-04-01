Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 670,300 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the February 28th total of 486,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $95.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $4,546,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,863.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560 over the last quarter. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFSC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

