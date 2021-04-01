Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 419,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.56% of Envela worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter valued at $178,000. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Envela stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55. The stock has a market cap of $135.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Envela Co. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Envela Profile

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

