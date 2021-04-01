Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Short Interest Update

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.08. 19,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,488. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $136.78 million, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.10. Envela has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Envela had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.37 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Envela by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 96,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Envela by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envela by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envela during the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Envela in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Envela

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

