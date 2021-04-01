EOS Trading 31.3% Higher This Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $4.90 or 0.00008260 BTC on popular exchanges. EOS has a market cap of $4.66 billion and approximately $4.48 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EOS has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005094 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000721 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,028,330,043 coins and its circulating supply is 952,162,965 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

