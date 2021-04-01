eosDAC Reaches One Day Volume of $278,205.00 (EOSDAC)

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and $278,205.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eosDAC coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000063 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

eosDAC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

