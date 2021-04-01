EOSDT (EOSDT) Market Cap Tops $2.62 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $119,243.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EOSDT has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

