EOSDT (EOSDT) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $8,282.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001668 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EOSDT has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00386667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.32 or 0.00812274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029487 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

