EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,202 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.55.

McDonald’s stock opened at $224.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $231.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.