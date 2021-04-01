EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 894 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $223.83 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $133.98 and a 52 week high of $225.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.28 and a 200-day moving average of $206.89.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

