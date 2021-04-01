EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,830 Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 537.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Twilio by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 85,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,007,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.92, for a total transaction of $650,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total transaction of $602,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,151,053. 6.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $350.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 10.94, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $378.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.50. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.36.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.