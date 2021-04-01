EP Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 25,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

VT opened at $98.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $59.63 and a 1-year high of $99.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.37.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

