EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,106 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 21,882 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,031,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $31.78 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

