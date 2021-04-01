EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,997 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,593 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26,166.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 993,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $108,766,000 after acquiring an additional 989,605 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5,626.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 902,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $98,845,000 after acquiring an additional 887,010 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $412,103,000 after acquiring an additional 833,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,684.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.47.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day moving average of $112.73. The stock has a market cap of $212.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

