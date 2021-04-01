EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,349,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $161.56 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $147.85 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

