EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after acquiring an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

