EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 107,082 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACN opened at $276.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $148.28 and a twelve month high of $281.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.68.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total transaction of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

