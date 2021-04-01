EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $53.37 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.96.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.