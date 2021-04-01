EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 59,246 Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 59,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,760,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,656,000 after purchasing an additional 179,959 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,148,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,241,000 after purchasing an additional 247,775 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,234,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 73,235 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 780,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,751 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,509 shares during the last quarter. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.27 on Thursday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.22.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

