EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWS. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,073,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,792 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,094,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,081,000 after buying an additional 298,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,541,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,788,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $109.30 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $112.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

