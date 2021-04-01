EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.68 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $39.08 and a 52-week high of $63.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

