EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,221,698,000 after acquiring an additional 527,334 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,393,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,128,000 after acquiring an additional 168,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,815,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,388,000 after acquiring an additional 154,907 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.38. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

