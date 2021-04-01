EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100,582 Shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,236,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 697,730 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,191 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 68,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDVV stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.49. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

