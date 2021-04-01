EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,364 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of VOO opened at $365.92 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.13 and a 1 year high of $366.05.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

