EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 17,052 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,052 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 337,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,632,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,178,000 after buying an additional 99,833 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.