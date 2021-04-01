EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 34,261 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,261 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,199,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,220,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,268,000 after purchasing an additional 654,020 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 391,267 shares in the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.84 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

