Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.62. 21,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,808. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.05. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

