Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EPZM shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $69,247.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mott purchased 28,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,149 shares of company stock valued at $249,006. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPZM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,335,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Epizyme by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at $1,998,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPZM traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $8.76. The stock had a trading volume of 29,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,650. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $891.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.76.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.