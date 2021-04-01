Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EQ. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading began coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research report on Thursday.

Get Equillium alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $55,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Equillium has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.86. The firm has a market cap of $207.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Equities research analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.