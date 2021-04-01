Equillium’s (EQ) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SVB Leerink in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Equillium’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EQ. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.35.

Shares of EQ opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The company has a market capitalization of $207.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equillium will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 206.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 11.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

