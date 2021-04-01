Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Position Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,444,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,547 shares during the quarter. Equinix comprises 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Equinix worth $1,031,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the third quarter worth $535,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,851,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Equinix by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Equinix by 2.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,886,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Equinix by 40.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX traded down $4.65 on Thursday, reaching $674.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,072. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $580.69 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 133.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $665.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.29.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $819.30.

In other news, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total value of $3,369,845.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

