Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for CarMax, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.99. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

KMX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $132.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. CarMax has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 over the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $75,024,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after buying an additional 322,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 857.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,088,000 after buying an additional 254,196 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

