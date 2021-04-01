Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) – DA Davidson raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 42.38%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EQBK. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.76. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $29.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 8,358 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $236,782.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,807 shares of company stock valued at $392,333. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,184,257 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 110,458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 427,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,227,000 after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 23,535 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

